Templeton Performing Arts Center fundraising for new stage lighting 

From the TPAC: 'Why we need the arts'Help the center ‘keep the lights on’

– The Templeton Performing Arts Center is requesting monetary assistance from members of the community for the purchase of new and improved theatre lighting. “We have already completed phase one of our plan, and phase two is underway!” wrote TPAC in a press release, “Our goal is to replace the current lighting with all LED lights, get a new light board, new wiring, houselights, and dimmer boxes.”

To help, donate via check at the address below, or visit their website: TempletonPACFoundation.org.

Send checks to:

The Templeton Performing Arts Center
PO Box 1354 Templeton, CA 93465

The Templeton Performing Arts Center Foundation is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt corporation. Tax ID#: 82-4891901.

