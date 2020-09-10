Templeton Recreation Department hosting drive-through barbecue fundraiser

–The Templeton REC Foundation is hosting a “Keeping the Dream” drive-thru barbecue fundraiser for the Templeton Recreation Department on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Center Parking Lot (601 S. Main Street, Templeton). Jimmy’s BBQ will be making a delicious tri-tip meal for four that includes tri-tip, beans, salad & bread. The cost is $45.

People may pay by PayPal at the Templeton REC Foundation’s website: www.templetonrecfoundation.com. Click on the BBQ Fundraiser 2020 square for the PayPal scan code.

Tickets are also available at the Templeton CSD Office located at 420 Crocker Street during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Checks must be made payable to the Templeton REC Foundation or TRF.

Special thanks to the following event sponsors: First American Title Company, Templeton Market & Deli, Weyrick Lumber Company, Mid-State Solid Waste, and Jimmy’s BBQ.

Share this post!

email

Related