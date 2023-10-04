Templeton Recreation Department hosting drive-thru fundraiser

Funds raised will go directly towards recreation department programs, parks, and services

– Templeton Recreation Department will be hosting a drive-thru fundraiser to benefit the recreation department. Dinner for a family of four is $80 and consists of Caesar salad, a choice of a main dish (chicken parmesan with orzo or meatballs with pasta), and berry ricotta cake. Catering is provided by Chef Andrei and I Love to Cater.

Meal pickup is from 4 -6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Templeton Recreation Department parking lot, located at 599 S. Main Street.

To purchase a meal, visit the Templeton Recreation Department Office (599 S. Main Street) Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Upscale Resale (590 S. Main Street) Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., email mjohnson@templetoncsd.org, or call (805) 434-4909.

The funds from this event will go directly toward programs, parks, and services operated through the recreation department.

Share To Social Media