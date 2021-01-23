Templeton recreation department offering flag football program

–Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department is offering a four-week youth flag football program beginning Feb. 22 through March 19. Youth in grades K-8 will learn skills and drills with an emphasis on fun in a purely non-contact setting. Players will be assigned to PODs (player group) that will stay together the entire play season. PODS may be coed. Physical distancing of six feet and a stable group/POD of no more than 14 participants will be allowed.

Sign-ups are now through Feb. 12. The cost is $100 per player. The registration fee includes a POD play t-shirt and football. Sessions will be held two times per week. Extra fee of $15 for addresses outside of Templeton CSD boundaries. $25 for addresses outside of Templeton CSD & Templeton Unified School District boundaries.

To register on-line go to www.leaguelineup.com/trff (most recommended). You may also e-mail Recreation Assistant Ken Zink at kzink@templetoncsd.org to request a form fillable pdf. In-person sign-ups are permitted following COVID-19 requirements (masks/limited number of people in the lobby) at the Templeton Recreation Department Office located at 599 S. Main Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Templeton Recreation Department at (805) 434-4909.

