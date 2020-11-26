Templeton Recreation Department receives donation

–The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) presented a $16,361.80 check to the Templeton Community Services District Recreation Department on Tuesday.

TRF’s donation was made possible due to their recent drive-thru barbeque fundraiser held on Saturday, Sept. 26.

TRF, a non-profit formed to benefit the Templeton Parks and Recreation programs and facilities, organized the fundraiser in response to the financial challenges being experienced by the Templeton Recreation Department as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Statewide restrictions on group recreational activities have temporarily ended Templeton’s youth sports programs that generate a significant amount of the revenue used to support the recreation department. Until regular youth sports leagues are allowed to resume, the recreation department is offering alternative sports activities that are helping to keep the doors open along with donations from local individuals and organizations.

Upon presenting the donation to Templeton CSD Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson, TRF President Janice Burch said, “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of keeping our Templeton Recreation Department open and supporting our local youth and their families.”

TRF recognizes that during the holiday season, many people look for ways to combine their desire to help charitable causes they believe in with their desire to save on taxes.

Parties are encouraged to consider making a donation to Templeton REC Foundation to assist the Templeton Recreation Department. Checks may be mailed to the Templeton REC Foundation at P.O. Box 1423, Templeton, CA 93465.

Left to right:

Share this post!

email

Related