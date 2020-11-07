Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 7, 2020
Templeton Recreation offering four-week youth soccer league 

Posted: 5:04 am, November 7, 2020

–Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department is excited to offer a four-week youth soccer program beginning Nov. 23. Youth ages 4 to 15 will learn skills and drills with an emphasis on fun in a purely non-contact setting. Players will be assigned to PODs and may be coed and/or have mixed ages within reason to accommodate families.

Sign-ups are now through Nov. 13. The cost is $100 per player. The program begins Nov. 23 through Dec. 23 with some flexibility due to the holiday season. The registration fee includes a POD play t-shirt and ball. Sessions will be held two times per week after school at Tom Jermin Sr. (Bethel) and Evers Sports Park, utilizing lights as necessary.

To register on-line go to www.templetonyouthsoccer.org. You may also e-mail Recreation Assistant Ken Zink at kzink@templetoncsd.org. You may also sign-up in person at the Templeton Recreation Department Office located at 599 S. Main Street, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

