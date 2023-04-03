Templeton residents reminded to begin removal of weeds around properties

Weeds can become an extreme fire hazard around homes as weather turns warm

– The Templeton Community Services District is reminding residents that now is the time to begin planning for the removal of weeds around their property. The TCDS shared the following information in a recent press release:

As soon as the weather turns warm, weeds become an extreme fire hazard not only for you but for your neighbors as well; remember the earlier you start in the year the easier it is to mitigate them.

In California, weed abatement is almost a year-round endeavor. A good rule of thumb would be to have this work finished by the end of April. If you are an out-of-town property owner now is the time to schedule the work to be done and verify that it has been completed before the weeds turn brown. Depending on the rainfall, fire breaks may require multiple disking or mowing to maintain their integrity throughout the summer. All properties within the Templeton Community Services District boundaries, including yards and lots, must be cleared of all combustible vegetation, such as dead leaves, weeds, brush, and tree limbs by May In and maintained through November 30th. Property owners are also asked to remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from their property that is next to their house or other structures to keep a fire-safe environment.

Due to spring rains, there will be an increase in vegetation which can become a potential fire hazard as it dries. Therefore, property owners are asked to plan on multiple cuttings this year to keep grasses and weeds down to fire-safe levels. Below are some key weed abatement requirements:

Do not mow after 10 a.m. if the temperature exceeds 80 degrees.

Mowers must be set at a maximum height of three inches unless conditions require a greater height.

All equipment used for weed abatement work must be equipped with proper spark arresters, mufflers, etc.

A fire extinguisher of pressurized water or back-pump type is required on equipment for immediate accessibility and use.

Property owners are responsible for weeds from the center line of the public road and through their entire property.

Parcels that are three acres or less in size must be mowed or disked completely. Parcels three acres or larger must have at a minimum a soil firebreak around the perimeter and cross breaks at intervals breaking each block in no greater than one acre (or as directed by the fire department). Firebreaks shall be a minimum of 30 feet in width at perimeters and cross breaks and 50 feet minimum around structures. Downslope clearances from structures shall be a minimum of 100 feet. Clearances around and under oak trees shall be a minimum of 30 feet.

Share To Social Media