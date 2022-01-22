Templeton soccer team beats Atascadero 3-1

High school soccer update

– The Templeton High School boys soccer team stunned the Atascadero Greyhounds with three quick goals in the first ten minutes of their game Friday night at Atascadero High School. They held on to win, 3-1.

Despite cool temperatures, several hundred people turned out for the showdown between the teams with the best record in the Ocean League. In league play, Atascadero had a 5-1 record. Templeton was 4-1, but they’d won four straight.

The Eagles scored three goals within the first ten minutes. Meanwhile, the Templeton goalie, Sr. Braden Gabler, saved several Greyhound shots on goal.

Atascadero worked the ball deep in Eagles territory on several occasions, but could not get the ball in the net. Just before the end of the first half, Templeton’s Anthony Chavez barely missed a header. The first half ended with the Eagles on top, 3-0.

The Greyhounds finally scored in the second half, but they could not surmount the Eagles’ lead. The final score was 3-1. With the victory, the Eagles move into first place in the Ocean League, with a record of 5-1 in conference, 8-6-2 overall.

St. Joseph of Santa Maria is 2nd with a record of 3-1, 4-8 overall. Atascadero drops into third place with records of 5-2, and 7-10-2 overall. Templeton is now in 10th place in Central Section, Division 3, but they’ve got games against second-place St. Joseph 1/28 and 2/2. Mira Monte leads Division 3 with records of 4-0 in conference and 15-1-3 overall.

