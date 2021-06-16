Templeton Softball loses 1-0 in CIF semifinals

Hawks scored one run in the second inning, which proved to be the game-winner

–Tuesday afternoon, the Tempelton High School Eagles hosted the Liberty High School Hawks of Madera at Vineyard Ballpark in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Championships. The Hawks scored one run in the second inning, and that proved to be the game-winner. The Hawks ultimately beat the Eagles, 1-0.

Late in the game, the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs, but could not get a run across. The Hawks also missed opportunities to score with runners in scoring position. The Eagles defense made some fine defense plays to keep the game close, but could not get a run across the plate.

The Hawks improve to 20-6 for the season. They will play later this week for the CIF Central Section Championship.

