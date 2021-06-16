Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 17, 2021
You are here: Home » Sports » Templeton Softball loses 1-0 in CIF semifinals
  • Follow Us!

Templeton Softball loses 1-0 in CIF semifinals 

Posted: 5:58 am, June 16, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason

Templeton Softball loses 1-0 in CIF semifinals

Hawks scored one run in the second inning, which proved to be the game-winner

–Tuesday afternoon, the Tempelton High School Eagles hosted the Liberty High School Hawks of Madera at Vineyard Ballpark in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Championships. The Hawks scored one run in the second inning, and that proved to be the game-winner. The Hawks ultimately beat the Eagles, 1-0.

Late in the game, the Eagles loaded the bases with no outs, but could not get a run across. The Hawks also missed opportunities to score with runners in scoring position. The Eagles defense made some fine defense plays to keep the game close, but could not get a run across the plate.

Liberty player misses foul ball

Liberty player misses a foul ball.

The Hawks improve to 20-6 for the season. They will play later this week for the CIF Central Section Championship.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Sports