Templeton student to serve as president of California FFA Association Officer Team

–Students from Galt, Lakeside, Modesto, Salinas, and Templeton have been elected by delegates from throughout California to serve on the 2020-2021 State FFA Officer Team. Delegates from each of the 330 FFA Chapters in California met virtually to conduct the business of the California FFA Association. The final action item was the announcement of the new officer team.

Learn about the team members below:

Dean Hill, a student at Templeton High School in San Luis Obispo County, was elected State President. Hill served as the South Coast Region President, was a state semi-finalist in Impromptu Speaking, attended the National FFA Convention, was a member of the State FFA Nominating Committee and was a finalist in the State Star in Agriscience Program. Hill’s supervised agricultural experience is in swine production and agriscience. His FFA Advisors are Ms. Brandi Bognuda, Mr. Chris Hildebrand, Ms. Sophie Johnston, and Mr. Russell Zimmerman.

Emma Thorpe, a student at El Capitan High School in San Diego County, was elected State Vice President. Thorpe served as the Southern Region President, attended the Sacramento Leadership Experience, served on the State Nominating Committee, took part in the National FFA Convention and attended the Washington Leadership Conference. Thorpe’s supervised agricultural experience has been in the area of agriscience research. Her FFA Advisors are Ms. Brenda Davis-Landini, Mr. Don Dyer, Ms. Jesse Meade and Ms. April Perez.

Mia Arisman, a student at Galt High School in Sacramento County, was elected State Secretary. Arisman was a member of the State Champion Best Informed Greenhand Team, was a National Semi-Finalist in Agricultural Issues, participated in the Parliamentary Procedure team, attended the Sacramento Leadership Experience and served as the Central Region Vice President. Arisman has raised market hogs for the county fair and is managing the Warrior Grown small animal cooperative. Her FFA Advisors are Ms. Eileen Desmond, Ms. Jessica Hamilton, Ms. Holly Hockett, Ms. Cheryl Reece, Mr. Derek Silva and Mr. Isaac Valencia.

Reese Gonzalves, a student at Modesto High School in Stanislaus County, was elected State Treasurer. Gonzalves served as the Central Region President, was a member of the State FFA Executive Committee, participated in the Sacramento Leadership Experience, attended the National Convention and served as an Ambassador with the California Almond Alliance. Gonzalves manages a beef cattle production project. Her FFA Advisors are Mr. Scott Layne, Ms. Julie Schellhase and Ms. Victoria Vanlieshout.

Taylor Sollecito, a student at Salinas High School in Salinas County, was elected State Reporter. Sollecito was the Chapter FFA President and Vice President, attended the Sacramento Leadership Experience, served as a committee chair at the State FFA Leadership Conference and was the Monterey Bay Section President. She raised market livestock that she showed at the local fairs. Taylor’s FFA Advisors are Mr. Chris Evans and Ms. Rachel Martinez.

Maico Ortiz, a student at Chico State University and a graduate of Galt High School, was elected State Sentinel. Ortiz served as the Central Region Vice President, facilitated Greenhand Leadership Conferences, was a sub-committee chair at the State Leadership Conference, was a member of the State Champion Agricultural Issues team and served as the Chapter FFA President. Ortiz’s supervised experience included raising market livestock, managing the Warrior Grown small animal cooperative, and working at Cattleman’s Livestock Market. His FFA Advisors are Ms. Eileen Desmond, Ms. Jessica Hamilton, Ms. Holly Hockett, Ms. Cheryl Reece, Mr. Derek Silva and Mr. Isaac Valencia.

Each year during the State FFA Leadership Conference, six students are elected by delegates to represent the association as state officers. State officers commit to a year of service to the California FFA Association. Each officer travels more than 20,000 miles to interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate sponsors; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout California and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and promote agricultural literacy.

For more information contact Mr. Dane White, Assistant State FFA Advisor, California Association FFA at dwhite@cde.ca.gov.

Story submitted by Russell Zimmerman, Agriculture Teacher at Templeton High School

