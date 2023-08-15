Templeton students intern with PG&E

Written by Carina Corral for PG&E Currents

– Seniors from Templeton High School visited the bustling Los Padres service area, as they shadowed PG&E coworkers and learned about the wide range of career possibilities our company has to offer.

“The PG&E employees were all genuine and friendly, excited to see us, and fully prepared to help us learn as we found our way,” Templeton High School senior Colette Daulton said. “The company has definitely figured out how to keep their employees happy, and it shows in their productivity.”

On the Electric side of things

During the week of July 17, the students were at job sites from Paso Robles to Grover Beach, seeing first-hand and getting hands-on experience, as crews de-energized lines and replaced a transformer, engaged with police officers and firefighters during routine and emergency work, removed a tree as part of the vegetation management program, and performed a demonstration on an interactive electrical and gas board.

“I had not known much about what an electrical engineering career might look like, but getting to meet the employees there and seeing the software they used helped me form a much better understanding,” Templeton High School senior Tatyana Ilieva said. “I like that there were many different locations to visit. The tree-cutting job was also cool to see and I am grateful for Tammy Wise’s willingness to let us watch and to explain the importance of those kinds of jobs.”

On the nuclear side of things

The students also spent time with coworkers at Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP), touring the 750-foot turbine building where the state’s largest source of clean energy is produced, spending time with the members of the DCPP administration team, and hiking the DCPP lands with PG&E’s environmental stewards.

“My favorite experience was going to Diablo Canyon Power Plant and seeing all the different people that work there, as well as the monumental machinery and buildings,” said Templeton High School senior Ben Redd. “It was truly inspiring to see the incredible engineering and effort it takes to generate energy and power California.”

Share To Social Media