Templeton water line flushing process underway

Annual program should be completed by mid-April

– Templeton Community Services District utility staff are line flushing the water distribution system to clean sediment from water mains. The annual program is underway and should be completed by mid-April. Over time sediment and rust can collect in water mains. This can discolor water, cause undesirable tastes and odors, and over time impede the flow of water through the main.

Water main flushing moves water systematically through sections of a drinking water distribution system, creating a scouring action to clean the line. The increased flow rate scours the water pipe’s inner walls and helps to remove build-up of naturally occurring debris and sediment. The process is critical to the overall maintenance of a distribution system and helps to maintain high water quality, improve the carrying capacity of pipes, and ensure proper operation of distribution system components, such as hydrants and valves.

Water is sometimes discolored after water main cleaning, but this should not last long. In the event customers draw discolored water into the home, flush a cold tap for only a few minutes, up to 15 minutes maximum. As a precaution, prior to using hot water run the cold water tap for a few minutes to ensure discolored water is not drawn into the hot water tank. If the water is still discolored, contact the Templeton CSD office at (805) 434-4900.

