Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 15, 2020
Templeton Youth Soccer League releases results for 2019/20 All-Stars season 

Posted: 4:16 am, February 15, 2020 by News Staff

The BU14 All-Stars: Top Row – Aaron Penner (Head Coach), Jordan Cunningham (asst Coach), Ed James (Asst Coach). Middle Row L to R: Harry Dahm, Mason Main, Declan Taylor, Kevin Sass, Harrison Bays, Tyler Cunningham. Bottom row L to R: Jack Beckwith, Skyler Schad, Tayler Penner, Parker Kasarjian, Wyatt Wallingford, Timmy Ortman, Ethan Armet

–The Templeton Youth Soccer League is a recreational soccer league that is administered by the Templeton Parks & Recreation Department and is a member of Cal South State Soccer Association. In the 2019-2020 season TYSL had approximately 750 recreational players from 5 to 18 years old.

Templeton All-Stars is administered by the TYSL Advisory Board and is open to all applicants from the TYSL recreational season. Teams are selected by the TYSL coaches for this postseason All-Star season. These All-Star teams typically compete in three local Cal South All-Star tournaments in December and January. These are in Orcutt, Santa Maria, and Los Osos. Teams often elect to also play in the local AYSO tournament in Paso Robles. In the past few years, some Templeton teams have extended their season to travel down to Norco to compete in Cal South’s own Tournament of All-Stars competition to see how they fare against the best in southern California.

The GU14 All-Stars: Top L to R: Brandon Wood (asst Coach), Macy Giubbini, Layla Reynoso, Kayla Helmle, Hannah Bourgault, Bella Moen, Nela Smith, Makara Bean, Hailey Wallingford, Siena Schad, Randy Schad (Head Coach). Bottom L to R: Aivee McAnally, Rylanne Wood, Harley Martin, Sydney Vanzant (team manager), Mikayla Schad, Kylie Bell, Payton Giubbini. Not pictured: Sarah Connors, Penelope Bradshaw.

This season four teams competed in Norco and came away with three 1st place championships and a very close 2nd place that went into overtime and then penalties to decide the final.

The results below are for the Templeton A teams for each age/gender group:

 

Posted in:  Sports
