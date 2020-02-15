Templeton Youth Soccer League releases results for 2019/20 All-Stars season

–The Templeton Youth Soccer League is a recreational soccer league that is administered by the Templeton Parks & Recreation Department and is a member of Cal South State Soccer Association. In the 2019-2020 season TYSL had approximately 750 recreational players from 5 to 18 years old.

Templeton All-Stars is administered by the TYSL Advisory Board and is open to all applicants from the TYSL recreational season. Teams are selected by the TYSL coaches for this postseason All-Star season. These All-Star teams typically compete in three local Cal South All-Star tournaments in December and January. These are in Orcutt, Santa Maria, and Los Osos. Teams often elect to also play in the local AYSO tournament in Paso Robles. In the past few years, some Templeton teams have extended their season to travel down to Norco to compete in Cal South’s own Tournament of All-Stars competition to see how they fare against the best in southern California.

This season four teams competed in Norco and came away with three 1st place championships and a very close 2nd place that went into overtime and then penalties to decide the final.

The results below are for the Templeton A teams for each age/gender group:

