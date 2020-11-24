Temporary changes will be made to COVID-19 news briefing

–The County of San Luis Obispo is making several temporary changes to the COVID-19 news briefing schedule.

The county will not hold a COVID-19 news briefing on Nov. 25 or Dec. 2, 2020, due to scheduling conflicts. The next news briefing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, and all subsequent news briefings will return to the regular Wednesday afternoon schedule, starting with Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, until further notice.

If an emergent need arises and a news briefing becomes necessary, the county will distribute a media advisory to media outlets with specific, timely information.

See the upcoming schedule below for clarity:

SLO County COVID-19 briefing schedule:

• Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 3:15 p.m. – Canceled

• Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 3:15 p.m. – Rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3 at 3:15 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3:15 p.m. (briefings will resume Wednesdays at this time until further

notice)

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County: Visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

