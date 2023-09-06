Temporary closures of North River Road in Paso Robles to begin Sept. 18

Road will be closed at all times on weekdays for two weeks

– The City of Paso Robles has contracted with Mountain Cascade Inc. to install a large recycled water pipeline under the Salinas River, in North River Road, and up a hillside above North River Road. This pipeline will deliver a new source of irrigation water to east Paso Robles and help solve the problem of declining groundwater levels in the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

In order to safely install the pipeline in the narrow roadway and up the hillside, the contractor must temporarily close North River Road, just north of River Oaks Drive, beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. The road will be closed at all times on weekdays, for two weeks. The road will be opened for the weekend days, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. In addition to this hard closure, North River Road will be closed during daytime hours only (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) from October 2 to October 13 (Monday – Friday). The city and its contractor have taken all measures to minimize the length of these road closures.

During these closures, residents and businesses that normally use North River Road to access areas north of City limits must take a detour to Airport Road and Wellsona Road.

Signs showing the detour route will be posted.

