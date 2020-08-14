Temporary cooling center set up at Centennial Park

–An excessive heat warning went into effect from 11 a.m. on Friday morning until 9 p.m. on Monday. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 112 are expected, according to the National Weather Service.

They advise that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

The City of Paso Robles has set up a temporary cooling center in the Centennial Park gym located at 600 Nickerson Drive for the duration of the forecasted heat wave Aug. 14-17 and possibly longer. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to those in need of relief from the heat. Pets will not be allowed inside the gym. North County Animal Hospital at 825 24th Street will take care of pets in need of relief from the heat.

Visitors must undergo a non-contact wellness check and wear a face covering (one will be provided if needed). Members of the same household may sit together. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian at all times. Capacity is limited due to COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Please call (805) 391.0988 for any questions.

Extreme heat results in more deaths annually than most other weather-related hazards. In extreme heat, evaporation is slowed and the human body must work harder to maintain a normal temperature. Extreme heat can occur quickly and not provide any warning, especially in older adults and children.

Before extreme heat:

Find places where you can go to get cool.

Keep your home cool by doing the following:

Cover windows with drapes or shades.

Weather-strip doors and windows.

Use window reflectors, such as aluminum foil-covered cardboard, to

reflect heat back outside.

reflect heat back outside. Add insulation to keep the heat out.

Use attic fans to clear hot air.

Install window air conditioners and insulate around them. • Learn to recognize the signs of heat-related illness.

During Extreme Heat

Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a vehicle on a warm day.

Find places with air conditioning.

If you’re outside, find shade.

Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face and loose, light-colored clothing

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Do not use electric fans when the temperature outside is more than 95 degrees, as this could increase the risk of heat-related illness. Fans create airflow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.

Avoid high-energy activities.

Check yourself, family members, and neighbors for signs of heat-related illness.

