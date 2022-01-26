Temporary restraining order reinstated to prevent what DA calls ‘reckless policy’

Policy allowed second-strike offenders to gain custody credits

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that the Honorable Judith S. Craddick, Sacramento County Superior Court, has reinstated the temporary restraining order (TRO) against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) preventing CDCR from awarding 66-percent custody credits to second-strike offenders until an appeal is filed.

“I am grateful that the temporary restraining order is reinstated to prevent this reckless policy from being implemented at this time,” said Dow. “We will continue to speak out on behalf of crime victims and advocate wherever necessary for the safety of all residents of California.”

This would allow the Third District Court of Appeals to consider the issues raised in the trial court’s previous denial of a preliminary injunction. On Dec. 30, 2021, the Honorable Ray Cadei issued the TRO against CDCR preventing them from awarding those additional credits. On Jan. 20, 2022, the court declined to allow CDCR to begin issuing those credits while awaiting appeal. This week the court reissued the TRO pending the filing of an appeal by 28 elected district attorneys.

