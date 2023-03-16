Ten contacted in Morro Bay during statewide ‘shoulder tap’ operation

Morro Bay Police Department was one of 77 police departments participating in operation statewide

– Morro Bay Police Department and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) contacted 10 individuals during ABC’s statewide Shoulder Tap operation on Saturday in Morro Bay. The enforcement operation aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of underage drinking and keep communities safe, with Morro Bay Police Department being one of the 77 police departments participating in the operation statewide.

During the operation, minors under the direct supervision of law enforcement stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked customers to buy them alcohol, indicating that they were underage and could not purchase it themselves. No one agreed to purchase or furnish alcohol to a minor, and no one was cited for doing so.

“Underage drinking harms our community. Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer,” said Chief of Police Amy Watkins.

If an adult had agreed to purchase alcohol for an underage person, they could have been arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, which carries a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service as a penalty.

“We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “By preventing underage drinking, we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), young people under the age of 21 have a higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers, with about 25% of fatal crashes involving underage drinking.

ABC’s Alcohol Policing Partnership program and the California Office of Traffic Safety through NHTSA funded the operation.

