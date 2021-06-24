Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 24, 2021
Tenet Health raises nearly $3,000 in virtual cereal drive 

June 24, 2021

SLO Food Bank officials said that the donation equals about 20,579 meals

Tenet Health Central Coast, which includes Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, has announced that it has donated $2,939 to the SLO Food Bank during its Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive, which ran from June 7-14. SLO Food Bank officials said that the donation equals about 20,579 meals.

Due to the pandemic, this year the drive was virtual and only monetary donations were requested instead of cereal boxes. The monetary donations has a tremendous impact because the SLO Food Bank can feed a family of four for two days for the same amount as the average cost of a box of cereal.

This past year has been particularly devastating for families struggling with hunger, as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in extreme food shortages in many communities: in 2020, the SLO Food Bank distributed a record 5.1 million pounds of food to those in need, which was a 54-percent increase over 2019.

