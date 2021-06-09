Tenet Health’s ‘Healthy over Hungry’ cereal drive returns virtually this year

Only monetary donations are requested this year instead of cereal boxes

–Tenet Health Central Coast is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with healthy nutrition during the summer months through its Healthy Over Hungry Virtual Cereal Drive benefitting the SLO Food Bank. The drive kicked off today, Monday, June 7, and runs through Monday, June 14.

Importantly, due to the pandemic, this year the drive is virtual: only monetary donations are requested instead of cereal boxes and this has a tremendous impact: by donating the average cost of a box of cereal, the SLO Food Bank can feed a family of four for two days.

This past year has been particularly devastating for families struggling with hunger, as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in extreme food shortages in many communities: in 2020, the SLO Food Bank distributed a record 5.1 million pounds of food to those in need, which was a 54-percent increase over 2019.

To join in this fight against hunger, click here to donate.

