Tennis and pickleball camps offered for local children this December

–The Templeton Tennis Ranch has announced that they are offering two junior tennis and pickleball camps in December.

The dates, times, and cost are as follows:

Camp #1- Dec. 21-23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$180 for members and $200 for non-members

Ages 6-14

Camp #2-December 28-30

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

$180 for members and $200 for non-members.

Ages 6-14

Call the Templeton Tennis Ranch at (805) 434-9605 to register your child. Space is limited and is first-come, first-served.

