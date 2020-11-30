Paso Robles News|Monday, November 30, 2020
Tennis and pickleball camps offered for local children this December 

Posted: 5:07 am, November 30, 2020 by News Staff
Templeton Tennis Ranch - aerial

The Templeton Tennis Ranch. Courtesy photo.

–The Templeton Tennis Ranch has announced that they are offering two junior tennis and pickleball camps in December.

The dates, times, and cost are as follows:

Camp #1- Dec. 21-23
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$180 for members and $200 for non-members
Ages 6-14

Camp #2-December 28-30
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
$180 for members and $200 for non-members.
Ages 6-14

Call the Templeton Tennis Ranch at (805) 434-9605 to register your child. Space is limited and is first-come, first-served.



