Tennis social event supports scholarships for local students

Paso Robles Sports Club Raises $5,000 for Albert C. Steele Scholarship

– The Paso Robles Sports Club recently played host to the Albert C. Steele Memorial Scholarship, organizing a tennis social event last weekend.

Leading the players through a series of entertaining games were Amy Barber, a two-time all-American tennis player, and Devin Barber, a tennis professional and alumnus of Cal Poly. The event featured a silent auction showcasing items donated by local vendors. The auction proved successful, raising $5,000 for the scholarship foundation.

During the event, two deserving graduates were honored with scholarships. Lauren English, a senior graduate from Templeton High School, and Sydney Beeman, a graduate from Atascadero High School, were each presented with $1,000 scholarships.

To learn more about the Albert C. Steele Memorial Scholarship and how eligible students can apply, visit ACSmemorialscholarship.org.

