‘Test to Treat’ services now available at 12 sites in SLO County
Treatment now more widely available for people who are at high risk for COVID-19
– COVID-19 treatment is now more widely available across San Luis Obispo County for people who are at high risk from COVID-19.
Test to Treat addresses the need for prompt treatment for people age 65 and older and those with health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. This treatment must be started within five days of the first symptoms—the sooner, the better, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
Services include:
- Rapid testing for COVID-19
- Medical consultation, as appropriate
- Paxlovid anti-viral pills, if indicated
Services are available at 12 sites countywide:
• SLO County Community Testing Sites (888-634-1123):
-Grover Beach
-Paso Robles
-San Luis Obispo
• BestCare Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande (805-481-1961, Option 1)
• Cambria Drug & Gift (805-927-7283)
• Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) sites (866-614-4636):
-CHC Arroyo Grande Walk-In Immediate Care
-CHC Cambria
-CHC Los Robles Immediate Care, in Paso Robles
-CHC Templeton Immediate Care
• Med Plus Medical Center Pismo Beach / Dignity Health Urgent Care (805-474-8450)
• Med Plus Atascadero / Dignity Health Urgent Care (805-461-2131)
• Med-Stop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo (805-549-8880)
Services at community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo are free of charge to patients. Schedule by booking a regular appointment online or at 888-634-1123.
Pharmacy and urgent care sites generally charge a fee for testing and medical consultation, and most will bill insurance for this cost. It’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm hours and costs.
