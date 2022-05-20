‘Test to Treat’ services now available at 12 sites in SLO County

Treatment now more widely available for people who are at high risk for COVID-19

– COVID-19 treatment is now more widely available across San Luis Obispo County for people who are at high risk from COVID-19.

Test to Treat addresses the need for prompt treatment for people age 65 and older and those with health conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. This treatment must be started within five days of the first symptoms—the sooner, the better, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Services include:

Rapid testing for COVID-19

Medical consultation, as appropriate

Paxlovid anti-viral pills, if indicated

Services are available at 12 sites countywide:

• SLO County Community Testing Sites (888-634-1123):

-Grover Beach

-Paso Robles

-San Luis Obispo

• BestCare Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande (805-481-1961, Option 1)

• Cambria Drug & Gift (805-927-7283)

• Community Health Centers of the Central Coast (CHC) sites (866-614-4636):

-CHC Arroyo Grande Walk-In Immediate Care

-CHC Cambria

-CHC Los Robles Immediate Care, in Paso Robles

-CHC Templeton Immediate Care

• Med Plus Medical Center Pismo Beach / Dignity Health Urgent Care (805-474-8450)

• Med Plus Atascadero / Dignity Health Urgent Care (805-461-2131)

• Med-Stop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo (805-549-8880)

Services at community testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo are free of charge to patients. Schedule by booking a regular appointment online or at 888-634-1123.

Pharmacy and urgent care sites generally charge a fee for testing and medical consultation, and most will bill insurance for this cost. It’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm hours and costs.

Advertisement

Related