Textile art non-profit announces new community events

– Fiber & Fringe, a textile art non-profit organization, announced several new events at its recently opened location on 641 Spring Street in Paso Robles on May 16.

The organization hosts a monthly distribution event every last Sunday of the month. The event invites the community to bring family and friends to network with other textile artists and crafters. Attendees can choose from yarns, fabrics, tools, patterns, and kits. Donations are welcome. The next event is scheduled for May 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit fiberandfringe.org.

Upcoming classes include:

Continental Knitting: May 20, 2-4 p.m., $40 for a 2-hour class.

Patternmaking: May 27-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $400 for a 5-day, 4-hour class each day.

Quilting for Beginners: June 4, 1-4 p.m., $60 for a 3-hour class.

All materials are included in the class fees, and class sizes are limited to six students. Registration is available at www.fiberandfringe.org.

