Paso Robles News|Friday, September 3, 2021
Thank Lance’s Carpet, Window and Tile Cleaning for bright clean windows 

Posted: 5:44 am, September 3, 2021 by News Staff

– A message from Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning –

Lance's window cleaning paso roblesFamilies have been choosing Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning for their cleaning needs since 2007

–Cleaning the windows is a big job. Busy families have been choosing Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning for their cleaning needs since 2007. Instead of spending a weekend scrubbing the windows, you can relax and let owner, Lance Clairmont, take over.

Arriving on time and working in a professional manner, Lance Clairmont makes sure:

  • Your windows are clean inside and out
  • No streaks or smudges are left behind
  • No mess is left behind at the end of the job
  • Your home is respected and personal items are safe at all times
  • You are completely satisfied

 

More than windows

Clean windows do more than let us see what’s going on outside and enjoy the views.

  • Clean windows are an important part of curb appeal for homes, especially when a home goes up for sale
  • Clean windows let in more sunlight and promote better home and work environments
  • Regularly cleaning windows helps protect the glass. Over time, dust and dirt can accumulate and damage the glass

 

Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is a local Central Coast, thorough and professional cleaning service for your commercial or residential need:

  • Home carpet cleaning
  • Commercial carpet cleaning
  • Rug cleaning services
  • Window cleaning for home
  • Tile, grout and floor cleaning
  • Solar panel cleaning
  • COVID-19 disinfecting

 

Thorough cleaning means an understanding of what is being cleaned and knowing the best equipment and materials for the job.

Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is a local service and Lance Clairmont is known by his clients for going above and beyond to make sure every client is satisfied. His reputation is built on his professional work ethic, experience and delivering outstanding results.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (805) 423-7822 or visit Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning’s website.

