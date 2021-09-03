Thank Lance’s Carpet, Window and Tile Cleaning for bright clean windows

– A message from Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning –

Families have been choosing Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning for their cleaning needs since 2007

–Cleaning the windows is a big job. Busy families have been choosing Lance’s Carpet, Windows & Tile Cleaning for their cleaning needs since 2007. Instead of spending a weekend scrubbing the windows, you can relax and let owner, Lance Clairmont, take over.

Arriving on time and working in a professional manner, Lance Clairmont makes sure:

Your windows are clean inside and out

No streaks or smudges are left behind

No mess is left behind at the end of the job

Your home is respected and personal items are safe at all times

You are completely satisfied

More than windows

Clean windows do more than let us see what’s going on outside and enjoy the views.

Clean windows are an important part of curb appeal for homes, especially when a home goes up for sale

Clean windows let in more sunlight and promote better home and work environments

Regularly cleaning windows helps protect the glass. Over time, dust and dirt can accumulate and damage the glass

Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is a local Central Coast, thorough and professional cleaning service for your commercial or residential need:

Home carpet cleaning

Commercial carpet cleaning

Rug cleaning services

Window cleaning for home

Tile, grout and floor cleaning

Solar panel cleaning

COVID-19 disinfecting

Thorough cleaning means an understanding of what is being cleaned and knowing the best equipment and materials for the job.

Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning is a local service and Lance Clairmont is known by his clients for going above and beyond to make sure every client is satisfied. His reputation is built on his professional work ethic, experience and delivering outstanding results.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (805) 423-7822 or visit Lance’s Carpet, Window & Tile Cleaning’s website.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related