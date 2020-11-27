Thanksgiving for Paso Robles serves 1,500 meals to locals

–Thanksgiving for Paso Robles served 1,500 meals Thursday to the less fortunate on this unique 2020 Thanksgiving.

The protocol for serving this year was changed due to concerns over the coronavirus. Traditionally, the dinners are served to all who show up at Centennial Park on Thanksgiving. Thursday, the meals were served to people who drove up at St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot to pick up a free ticket, then drove to Daniel Lewis Middle School to pick up as many meals as they needed.

This year, the dining room at Centennial Park was used as a staging area to put together meals that were handed out in a drive-through at Daniel Lewis Elementary School parking lot.

Jennifer Bravo of Thanksgiving for Paso Robles said, “We served 1,500 meals this year, which is way more than what we served in the past. So, much great help and enough donations to cover the costs. It went very well. We’re thrilled.”

They served over a thousand meals at the drive-up and delivered about three hundred meals. They also served Paso Cares and El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) in Atascadero.

Thanksgiving for Paso Robles has provided meals for the less fortunate for the 36 years in Paso Robles.

Share this post!

email

Related