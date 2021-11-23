Thanksgiving safety tips from California Highway Patrol

Maximum enforcement period will kick off on Wednesday evening

– The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to remind everyone to put safety ahead of turkey and trimmings this Thanksgiving. The CHP will be kicking off a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

During the MEP, all available CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.”

Proper seat belt use is the most effective way to save lives in the event of a crash. Everyone in the vehicle should be safely secured before even starting the car, including children being in the correct child safety seats.

Thanksgiving weekend is traditionally one of the busiest travel times of the year. For that reason, extra care is warranted. All available CHP officers will be out helping to assure safe travel and to provide assistance to motorists in need.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving MEP, 33 people died on roadways within CHP jurisdiction, 14 of whom were not wearing seat belts. The CHP also made 868 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

