The Alchemists’ Garden, downtown’s newest restaurant, hosts grand opening Sept. 1

–On Sept. 1, The Alchemists’ Garden, the newest bar and restaurant in Paso Robles, will celebrate its grand opening. Unlike anything else on the Central Coast, The Alchemists’ Garden is a cocktail-focused restaurant. They are offering innovative botanical cocktails and a globally focused food menu served late into the night. It is located downtown in the iconic ivy-covered building on the corner of 12th and Pine, at 1144 Pine St. The interior has been renovated in a clean, raw theme to allow the cocktails and food to shine.

The bar and restaurant were envisioned by five local hospitality specialists: Tony Bennett, Alexandra Pellot, Norin Grancel, Andrew Brune, and Quin Cody. After accumulating the best parts of their combined 60 years of hospitality service, they have realized their dream of providing innovative cocktails and cuisine. “We are a bar and restaurant created by dreamers to inspire dreaming,” says co-owner Quin Cody.

“The vision for The Alchemists’ Garden stems from the study of Alchemy, which is an original science, and much like mixology, is based on the transformation of matter,” says co-owner Tony Bennett. “It’s an arduous practice, but the rewards are priceless.”

The cocktail program is led by Bennett and Andrew Brune. Bennett is best known for the program he created at 1122 Cocktail Lounge and Brune for his inspired menu at Allegretto Vineyard Resort. They have come together for this botanical-based menu to show just how delightful cocktails can be when each ingredient is made in house or sourced for each specific house cocktail.

The kitchen and food program is led by chef Danelle Jarzinsky, a Paso Robles native who studied at Sonoma State. Jarzinsky has worked for Tin Canteen, Daou, and Foley Family. The menu highlights international flavors and caters to dietary restrictions. With items like the Turmeric Eggs, Caramelized Anise Bulb, and Moroccan Spiced Lamb the menu is accessible to all while introducing new flavors to the downtown Paso scene.

The outdoor sign that beacons customers to enter is a one-of-a-kind piece designed and built by local blacksmith artist, Max Randolph. Inlaid in the bar there are hand-forged alchemical symbols laid out in the pattern of the business purchase date “03/03/2020” that adorn the entire span of the expansive bar top. On the patio, there is a hand-carved bar made with local cypress with inlaid copper flake. In homage to the name, the bar is decorated with over 50 plants that bring life and energy.

The restaurant has an open-air bar that seats up to 24 people they have a back patio that offers air conditioning and heaters and can safely accommodate 35 people. The open outdoor seating invites people to feel more at ease and part of a larger experience.

The restaurant does not take reservations but is serving its full menu from 4 p.m. to midnight, 7 days a week, to provide an opportunity for everyone to experience what they offer. Visit The Alchemists’ Garden at 1144 Pine St, Paso Robles, online at www.alcheminstsgarden.com, or call (805) 369-2444 for more information.

