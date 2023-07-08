The Avett Brothers to perform at Vina Robles this September

Tickets go on sale next Friday

– Three-time Grammy Award nominees, The Avett Brothers are set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Saturday, Sept. 23. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.

About the band

The Avett Brothers made mainstream waves with their 2009 major label debut, I And Love And You, which landed at number 16 on the Billboard Top 200 and garnered critical acclaim. In 2012, The Carpenter hit number four on the Billboard Top 200, followed by Magpie And The Dandelion in 2013, which debuted at number five on Billboard’s Top 200. In 2016, the band was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The 2017 documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers (co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio) chronicles the process of writing 2016’s True Sadness (which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Albums chart, number one Rock Albums, number three on the Billboard 200, and scored two Grammy nominations). The film was released theatrically and on HBO to rave reviews and is now available on DVD/Blu-Ray/VOD. In 2019, the band released their 10th studio album, Closer Than Together featuring the single “High Steppin’” which reached number one on the Americana Radio Singles Chart.

The Avett Brothers’ newest album The Third Gleam (August 2020) debuted at number one on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, number one on rock albums, and number one on vinyl albums. The single “Victory” hit number on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. Also in 2020, The Avett Brothers played two sold-out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the span of three months and ended the year on a high note with a live stream of their 17th annual New Year’s Eve concert. An estimated 150,000 fans watched the show, which featured a full-band performance and an impressive lineup of special guests.

Swept Away – a musical inspired by and featuring the music of The Avett Brothers – premiered in January 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The Avett Brothers are currently on tour throughout the U.S.

