‘The Bear’ is Paso Robles Library Book Group’s November title

–On Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. the public is invited to join the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly book group for a Zoom discussion of The Bear by Andrew Krivak, available in print in the library and also in eBook and audiobook formats through the hoopla Digital platform.

In an Edenic future, a girl and her father live close to the land in the shadow of a lone mountain. They possess a few remnants of civilization: some books, a pane of glass, a set of flint and steel, a comb. The father teaches the girl how to fish and hunt, the secrets of the seasons and the stars. He is preparing her for an adulthood in harmony with nature, for they are the last two left. But when the girl suddenly finds herself alone in an unknown landscape, it is a bear that will lead her back home through a vast wilderness, which offers the greatest lessons of all, if she can only learn to listen. A cautionary tale of human fragility, of love and loss, The Bear is a stunning tribute to the beauty of nature’s dominion.

Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meet up information. For ages 16+.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library for updates.

