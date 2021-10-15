The best local places to wear a cape and mask for Halloween 2021

Halloween activities in San Luis Obispo County

–The time for pirates, ghosts, goblins and superheroes to get dressed up and show themselves has arrived. Communities throughout San Luis Obispo County have organized special events for all the witches, ghouls, wonder women, supermen, and their families. So, fuel up the family broom, hop on and fly away to your favorite Halloween event!

‘Boo-stacular’ fun in North County

Frankenpumpkin – Saturday, Oct 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free pumpkins for kids to decorate with nuts, bolts and stickers. Photo opportunities in front of the Halloween display. Outdoor Supply Hardware, 2005 Theatre Dr., Paso Robles. For more information call (805) 296-1717.

Zoo Boo at the Charles Paddock Zoo – Saturday, Oct 23, 5-8:30 p.m. Halloween fun for all ages at this fun evening. Costume contest, haunted house and Halloween activities. Admission is $13/ person Regular Admission; $12/ person Zoo Member. Free for ages 2 & under. Tickets are available at the zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. For more information go to visitatascadero.com or call (805) 461-5080.

Trunk n Treat – Saturday, Oct 30, starting at 3:30 p.m. Army Recruitment Center, 211 Oak Hill Rd, Paso Robles, (805) 226-0207.

Trick or Treat on Entrada Avenue – Sunday, Oct 31, 4-6 p.m. Family and pet-friendly event on Entrada Ave. Atascadero. Treats, costume contests. Free event sponsored by Downtown Atascadero’s Business Improvement District and the City of Atascadero.

The Haunt – A haunting experience where scary tales are presented in 18 rooms of not-so-pleasant fairy tales, legends, and nursery rhymes during the month of October. Open evenings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and Sunday afternoons. Located at 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero. For tickets and more information visit The Haunt website or call (805) 457-5845.

U-Pick Pumpkin Patch for the Kids – Jack Creek Farm, open daily except for Wednesday. Kid-sized pumpkins for kids to pick, animals to visit, activities for the entire family. Located at 5000 CA-46, Templeton. For more information visit the Jack Creek Farm website or call (805) 239-1915.

Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze – River “K” Pumpkin Patch is open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily in October. Located at 5670 N. River Rd., Paso Robles. For more information call (805) 441-3705. Service animals only, please.

Chesebrough Farm Family Fun – Over 60 varieties of pumpkins and winter squash are available at a historic farm experience. Located at 790 Moss Lane, Templeton. For more information visit the website or call (805) 434-0843.

Places to haunt in South County

Halloween Festivities at the Downtown SLO Farmer’s Market – Thursday, Oct 28, 5-8 p.m. Higuera St. between Nipomo and Osos streets, San Luis Obispo.

Trunk or Treat – Friday, Oct 29, 3-6 p.m. Food truck, candy, prizes and more at Coast Nissan’s Second Annual Halloween event. 12150 Los Osos Valley Rd., San Luis Obispo. For more information call (805) 786 2911.

Boo Bash at Meadow Park – Friday, Oct 29, starts at 5 p.m. All ages welcome! Dress up! There will be a haunted house, activities and movie on the lawn. This is a free event by the City of Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department. Address: 2251 Meadow St., San Luis Obispo.

Pumpkins in the Park – Saturday, Oct 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinosaur Caves Park, Pismo Beach. Free event with pumpkin decorating, costume contest, games, crafts, food and beverages available. Located at 2701 Price Street, Pismo Beach. For more information call (805) 773-7063.

Halloween Carnival & Maze, Saturday, Oct 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Elm Street Park in Arroyo Grande. Admission: $3 per child/$2 per accompanying adult. Maze admission is an additional $3. Food available for purchase. Located at 1221 Ash Street, Arroyo Grande. For tickets and more information visit the Arroyo Grande Recreation Services website.

