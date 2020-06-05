The Bistro at Vina Robles to re-open today, winery donates to SLO Food Bank

Local Winery also makes donation to SLO Food Bank

–Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery has announced that The Bistro at Vina Robles will open on Friday, June 5 for outdoor food and wine service with a fresh new menu for the summer season. Also on Friday, Vina Robles will present a $5,000 donation to SLO Food Bank in commemoration of Hunger Awareness Day.

The bistro will open with a new name—The Bistro at Vina Robles— to mark its resumption of service starting on Friday. Moving forward, it will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are excited to re-launch our Bistro and safely welcome our community back to Vina Robles,” said co-owner Hans-R. Michel. Bistro service will be offered exclusively on the winery’s relaxing open-air courtyard with views of vines and rolling hills. Wines by the flight, glass and bottle are available to accompany any meal.

The Bistro at Vina Robles is located at the winery’s Hospitality Center at 3700 Mill Road. To ensure a risk-free experience, Vina Robles is following all state and local guidelines, including enhanced distancing and sanitation measures. The Vina Robles tasting room remains temporarily closed. For full details, visit VinaRobles.com.

Donation marks Hunger Awareness Day at SLO Food Bank

On behalf of its club members and customers, Vina Robles is pleased to donate $5,000 to the SLO Food Bank this Friday, to coincide with the organization’s countywide Hunger Awareness Day.

The total SLO Food Bank donation was raised from a spring campaign that matched a 20-percent savings on online wine purchases with a 20 percent donation by Vina Robles from net proceeds. The winery then rounded up to make the gift an even $5,000.

“SLO Food Bank is thrilled to receive so much community support for our mission to alleviate hunger during this unprecedented time of need,” said coordinator Tara Davis. “With the funds raised from this effort by Vina Robles, we will be able to provide enough nutritious food to feed 10 families of four for an entire year!”

Before the current crisis, one in six people in San Luis Obispo County struggled with food insecurity—a number that has tripled over the last two months. SLO Food Bank addresses this critical local issue by distributing food directly through neighborhood food distribution sites and direct delivery to homes of self-isolating individuals. It is also the main source of food for 77 nonprofit agencies across SLO County. The organization relies heavily on community donations, and uses these funds very efficiently; just $1 translates to seven meals served. For more, visit SloFoodBank.org.

