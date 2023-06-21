The Blending Lab opens second location in Paso Robles

Winery has sourced grapes from Paso Robles since its formation

– The Blending Lab is opening a 2nd tasting room location in Paso Robles wine country. The Blending Lab is a winery that brought innovation to the wine scene in Los Angeles by opening an off-winery tasting room with an experiential wine blending concept. “We’ve sourced grapes from the west side of Paso since the beginning and now it’s time for us to go ‘back to our roots,'” says Michael Keller, the company’s CEO and owner.

The Blending Lab’s core business is hands-on wine education, allowing guests to not just become winemakers for the day, but to understand more fully what they like or dislike about wine, and why. The Blending Lab aims to share a single main rule – wine is simpler than you realize, so just have fun, and bring an open mind.

Outside of the wine blending experiences, The Blending Lab Paso will also offer a traditional winery tasting room experience, including flights, glasses, wine club, bottle to-go, and more.

The Blending Lab Paso is now open in a limited capacity at 618 12th St. in Paso Robles’ downtown area.

The Paso Robles grand opening celebration will take place July 1 from 12 to 7 p.m. and will roll into July 2 from 12 to 5 p.m. Classes will start that weekend with a special discounted price for that weekend only. The celebration will have a photo booth, complimentary sweets and snacks, and a 4th of July tie-dye station.

