The Cambria Christmas Market returns Nov. 26-Dec. 23

– The Cambria Christmas Market returns Nov. 26-Dec. 23 (open until Jan 1st for hotel guests only). This beloved, annual event features two million twinkling Christmas lights, complete with themed vignettes, visits from Santa, cozy fire pits, delicious food and drink, and an authentic German Christmas market. The market will feature imported German goods, including nutcrackers, smokers and ornaments, along with handcrafted items from local artists and artisans.

Buy tickets now for $15 – $25, depending on the night. Ticket prices increase by $10 at the door, if available. Tickets sell out quickly on weekends, and pre-purchasing is the only way to guarantee admission on busy nights. Children 10 and under are free and do not require a ticket. Get tickets here.

Guests can book a hotel room during the hotel-only nights Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7, 13-14 & Dec. 26-Jan.1. During these nights, only guests of hotel partners will experience the market. Event entertainment and food booths will be limited, and vendor booths will be closed so they can spend time with their families. This is a great time to enjoy all 2 million lights with no crowds! Lodging is available at Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn and the J. Patrick House.

For more info please visit: https://cambriachristmasmarket.com/

