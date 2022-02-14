The Canyon Villa named to ‘Top Ten Romantic Inns’ list by website

iLoveInns.com created roundup for couples to book ‘a weekend or longer’ at one of their top picks

– The Canyon Villa in Paso Robles recently announced that it was featured in iLoveInns.com list of the Top 10 Best Romantic Inns for 2022 in North America.

iLoveInns.com president, Deborah Sakach says she “is especially excited for this year’s list because these inns are superb choices for new lovers, old lovers, and everyone in between. Book a weekend or longer at an inn that is sure to add sparkles and glitter to your love life.”

The Canyon Villa’s romantic guest suites feature a gas fireplace, whirlpool tub for two, and a private balcony or patio. The Italian-style inn offers vistas of surrounding vineyards in Paso Robles wine country.

“Katherine and I are thrilled and proud to receive this recognition,” said proprietor Wills Carter, “The recognition by the leading authority in Bed & Breakfasts is amazing! We are grateful to our guests for their patronage and acknowledgment of our unique brand of hospitality.

To view the full list of inns, click here. To learn more about the Canyon Villa, visit TheCanyonVilla.com.

