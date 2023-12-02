The Community Foundation opens applications for scholarship program

Dozens of scholarships available to students across SLO County

– The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County (CFSLOCO) has announced the launch of its annual scholarship program for the 2024 academic year. Applications for the scholarship program are now officially open and will be accepted now through Feb. 12, 2024.

Scholarships are available to students from diverse backgrounds and fields of study, encompassing the arts, sciences, vocational training, industrial education, and more. These scholarships offer awards of up to $23,000, providing crucial support for educational endeavors across various academic levels.

For further information, visit: https://www.cfsloco.org/scholarships/.

In addition to student applicants, CFSLOCO seeks dedicated volunteer scholarship evaluators to aid in the review process. The reading period is scheduled from Feb. 29 to March 15 spanning 16 days. Volunteers typically evaluate between six and ten applications, with an average commitment of three to six hours. Interested parties can sign up to become evaluators through this form: https://bit.ly/47zaFYI

Application dates may vary and are subject to specific criteria. For further information contact Leila Defurrena at leila@cfsloco.org.

