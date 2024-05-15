Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 15, 2024
The Counterfeit Kings playing at The Pour House 

The band is made up of members Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding.

– The Counterfeit Kings will perform at The Pour House in Paso Robles. The show is this Friday at 7 p.m. at 525 Pine St., Paso Robles.

The Counterfeit Kings are a Central Coast band with members from around the county. The band members are Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding. They have been entertaining Central Coast residents and guests since 2012.

The band plays modern rock covers from the 90s to today’s rock hits. Their shows are full of songs people dance and sing along to.

For more information on The Counterfeit Kings, the public can visit the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

