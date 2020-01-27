Paso Robles News|Monday, January 27, 2020
The entire family invited to come play with legos at the library 

Posted: 4:12 am, January 27, 2020 by News Staff

–Come to the library’s monthly Lego Build on Monday, Feb. 10, from 4-5 p.m. in the story room and see if you’ve got what it takes to be a “Master Builder.”

Each build will have a different theme and challenge to put your building abilities to the test. Those that complete the challenge will see their creations on display in the library following the build. For more information on the monthly Lego Build, contact Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870 or mbailey@prcity.com.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10-8, and Saturday 10-5. For more information on library programs and events, call (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library.

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.