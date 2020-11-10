Paso Robles News|Wednesday, November 11, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » The Floral Parlor in Paso Robles offering complimentary boutonnieres for veterans
  • Follow Us!

The Floral Parlor in Paso Robles offering complimentary boutonnieres for veterans 

Posted: 2:22 pm, November 10, 2020 by News Staff

The Floral Parlor in downtown Paso Robles is honoring Veterans with complementary Boutonnieres from 10-5 p.m. on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“We are so thrilled to have opened our new flower shop in downtown Paso Robles, between Relics Antique Mall and Bridge Sportsmen’s Center. We want to honor local veterans!” says Sunny Sheldrake, owner of the Floral Parlor.

Bring your favorite veteran in for a photo with their patriotic flower wall, or just stop by and pick up a boutonniere to surprise a veteran you know, for their service.

The Floral Parlor offers gifts, fresh florals, wedding designs, a DIY bouquet bar, as well as friendly gatherings where you and your friends can visit while creating a floral masterpiece of your own with the guidance of skilled designers.

 



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.