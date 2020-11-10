The Floral Parlor in Paso Robles offering complimentary boutonnieres for veterans

–The Floral Parlor in downtown Paso Robles is honoring Veterans with complementary Boutonnieres from 10-5 p.m. on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“We are so thrilled to have opened our new flower shop in downtown Paso Robles, between Relics Antique Mall and Bridge Sportsmen’s Center. We want to honor local veterans!” says Sunny Sheldrake, owner of the Floral Parlor.

Bring your favorite veteran in for a photo with their patriotic flower wall, or just stop by and pick up a boutonniere to surprise a veteran you know, for their service.

The Floral Parlor offers gifts, fresh florals, wedding designs, a DIY bouquet bar, as well as friendly gatherings where you and your friends can visit while creating a floral masterpiece of your own with the guidance of skilled designers.

