‘The Ghost and Mrs. Muir’ featured film for Valentine Movie Night

Annual event returns Sunday, Feb. 19

– Moviegoers will enjoy the 1947 classic, “The Ghost and Mrs. Muir” starring Jean Tierney, Rex Harrison, and Natalie Wood in performances unmatched on the big screen Sunday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles as part of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association‘s annual Valentine Movie Night.

Popcorn, chocolate, and soda are included in the $12 ticket. The event starts at 7 p.m., and seating is assigned when you buy your ticket from Park Cinemas, 1100 Pine Street, Paso Robles. Tickets are limited and may be purchased now for $12 per person at the Park Cinemas box office or at ParkCinemas.com.

About the film

In 1900, Lucy Muir (Gene Tierney), widowed for one year, decides to move out of her controlling in-laws’ London home to the English seaside with her adolescent daughter Anna (Natalie Wood) and their long-devoted maid Martha (Edna Best). Despite the rental agent trying to dissuade her, Lucy decides to rent Gull Cottage at Whitecliff-by-the-Sea. She learns firsthand before she makes the decision the rental agent’s hesitance is because the cottage is haunted, supposedly by its now-deceased former owner, seaman Captain Daniel Gregg (Sir Rex Harrison).

For more information, call main street at (805) 238-4103 Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover are accepted.

