‘The Grit and Grace of Aging’ topic of educational seminar

This year’s event to be held virtually on Friday, May 13

– The Grit and Grace of Aging will be the topic of The Aging Project, an annual educational seminar for educators, clinicians and community members for thoughtful and informative dialogue on the topic of aging, presented by local nonprofit Willshire Hospice.

This year’s event will be held virtually on Friday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will receive log-in information upon making their reservation.

The seminar’s keynote speaker will be Jeanie Greensfelder, a retired psychologist, and former San Luis Obispo County poet laureate. Greensfelder will offer stories and insights into her journey of embracing the aging experience, from honoring her creative flow while addressing the challenges of emerging to live gracefully.

There will be additional presentations, a roundtable discussion with community topic experts, and a Tai Chi demonstration.

Aging gracefully is a phrase we have all heard but is rarely defined. The Aging Project will strive to provide answers to: should we strive to grow older while attempting to avoid, or navigate away from, the challenges that come at us as we age?

Attendees can sign up at https://www.wilshirehcs.org/aging-project/. The $35 cost includes this week’s event plus three follow-up virtual sessions. The Aging Project mini-series will take place virtually in September, November, and next February and will explore additional topics on aging. For more information please call (805) 547-7025 x2021.

