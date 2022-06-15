‘The Hearts of Men’ library book club’s selection for July

Book is an ‘earnest exploration of the best and worst of male behavior’

– On Wednesday, July 13, from 6-7 p.m., the public is invited to meet in the Library Conference Room to discuss The Hearts of Men by Nickolas Butler.

About the book

Across three generations and as many wars, this novel explores the ways boys become men and how even flawed men may stand as models for the young. Thirteen-year-old Nelson Doughty is being bullied at the Boy Scouts’ Camp Chippewa in Wisconsin in the summer of 1962. His one defender, the older Jonathan, betrays him, while the upright scoutmaster, World War I veteran Wilbur Whiteside, leads him into snitching on misbehaving counselors.

Over the years Nelson, irrevocably scarred from the Vietnam War, becomes scoutmaster of Camp Chippewa while Jonathan marries, divorces, and turns his father’s business into a highly profitable company. And when something unthinkable happens to his daughter-in-law and teenage grandson at the camp, the aftermath demonstrates the depths – and the limits – of Nelson’s selflessness and bravery. The Hearts of Men is a sweeping, panoramic novel about the slippery definitions of good and evil, family and fidelity, the challenges and rewards of lifelong friendships, the bounds of morality – and redemption.

Registration is required for each participant. This title is available in various formats through the catalog. For ages 16+.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Related