The Human Bean in Atascadero celebrating grand opening 

November 18, 2020

–The Human Bean opened a new drive-thru location in Atascadero at 7835 El Camino Real on Oct. 26. This location is locally owned by Pat and Vikki Mitchell of Moss Lane Ventures, LLC and is the first in the city of Atascadero. The Mitchells are also excited to announce the opening of their second location in Morro Bay, which is scheduled to open Dec. 1.

The Human Bean of Atascadero will be celebrating their Grand Opening on Friday & Saturday, Nov. 20 and 21.

There will be raffle prizes, giveaways, and enjoy free drinks on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Human Bean of Atascadero is located at 7835 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422. The hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The phone number is (209) 603-4740. You can download The Human Bean Rewards App (click here) now to earn $2 off your first purchase and many more benefits.



