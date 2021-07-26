The Inspired Home & Health Expo is back

Meet local experts on August 21 & 22

– Get Inspired to live a happy and healthy Central Coast lifestyle at the Inspired Home & Health Expo on Aug. 21 & 22, 2021 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center & Fairgrounds in Paso Robles. Admission and parking are free.

Attendees can connect with a diverse group of experts on ways to add value to their home and health. This year’s event features useful home and garden exhibits, daily cooking demonstrations, shopping, as well as a pop-up living room and dining room with luxurious ideas for your home interior.

Stop by for a few hours and discover the best in home improvement & health advice and inspiration. Home & health expo exhibitors include general contractors, flooring, landscapers, kitchen and bath, cabinets, painting contractors, landscape designers, countertops, tile, granite, appliances, solar energy, synthetic turf, HVAC, garage doors, windows, furniture, mattresses, health products & services, gyms, chiropractors, dentists, and much more all from around San Luis Obispo County.

Do you own or manage a local home or health business and are looking for new ways to reach out to the community and see them face-to-face again? Booth spaces are limited but still available! Contact Simply Clear Marketing today for more information and to book your space as soon as possible.

Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit www.InspiredExpos.com or call (805) 772-4600.

About Simply Clear Marketing

Simply Clear Marketing (SCM) is a professional event management and marketing company based on the Central Coast. SCM currently produces 4 successful Inspired Expo trade show events per year and is expanding its events and services. The Inspired Home Expos are designed to create an environment for consumers to find the products and services they need to create the home of their dreams. The vision behind the home expos is to create a location for local residents to meet face to face with local companies who can help them to create a beautiful living environment and increase the value of their homes. The health expos provide a location for residents to meet face to face with a variety of health, wellness, and fitness providers in the area.

Simply Clear Marketing’s mission is to help small businesses grow by connecting them with potential clients through events and marketing.

