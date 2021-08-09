The Jump Jax get the crowd jumping at Atascadero Concerts in the Park

Concert series continues through Sept. 18

–Saturday night at Atascadero Lake Park, The Jump Jax got the bandstand jumping as the Summer Concert Series grows in popularity. More than a few swing dancers got out of their low-back chairs to celebrate the inspiring music.

The Saturday Concerts at Lake Park continue through Sept. 18. On Sept. 11, however, a longer concert will be held at the Sunken Gardens for Patriots’ Day. That concert will begin at 5:30 and two bands will play 9 p.m. near the Rotunda. Otherwise, the concerts continue from 6:30-8:30 at Atascadero Lake’s bandstand.

This past Saturday night, Bill Sayer of Yabba Dabba Dogs fired up the grill and sold hot dogs near the bandstand. Sayer uses fresh baked bread from a local bakery for his buns. The dogs and sausages are also premium quality. Yabba Dabba Dogs made a bit hit with concert goers Saturday night.

While hundreds enjoyed the music, others walked around the lake and admired the natural beauty. Because of the drought, Turtle Slough at the south end of Atascadero Lake has shrunk to a small pond. Egrets and Great Blue Herons made easy pickins’ of the fish stranded in the shallow pond. The turtles moved off to the deeper lake until winter rains inundate the slough.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email