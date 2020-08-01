Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 1, 2020
The Jump Jax to play the Atascadero virtual summer concert series 

Posted: 2:59 am, August 1, 2020 by News Staff
atascadero concert series live

Photo of the band rehearsing at ABC Church in Atascadero.

–The Atascadero Summer Concert Series continues Saturday night, Aug. 1 with the Jump Jax live from ABC Church in Atascadero.

Jump Jax plays an eclectic mix of classic jump blues, soul, swing, and rockabilly. They cover songs from Otis Redding, Fats Waller, Eric Clapton, the Count Basie Band and many other artists. They also play originals written by guitarist Ted Waterhouse. Drummer Mike Smothers sings many of the lead vocals. Bassist Dave Block also sings. Don Jacobsen plays tenor, alto, and baritone sax and clarinet. His stunning work on horns elevates the band’s dynamic appeal.

The virtual concert is at 6 Saturday evening, Aug. 1. You can hear the concert on on KPRL 1230AM and atascadero.org/YouTube.

The Jump Jax virtual concert is the third in the Atascadero Summer Concert Series.



