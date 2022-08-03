The Kingston Trio to perform at Clark Center

Show on Saturday, Aug.13

– The Kingston Trio will celebrate its 65th Anniversary with a show at the Clark Center on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. The Kingston Trio is regarded as the most popular folk group ever. To date, the band holds Billboard’s record for the most number 1 albums and most top 10 albums. The band is also the recipient of two Grammys, as well as the Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award.

The band’s music has gone on to influence recording artists as musically and generationally diverse as The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Eagles, comedian and banjo player Steve Martin, and Mumford & Sons.

The iconic folk group will perform its best-loved songs from ‘Tom Dooley,’ ‘MTA’ (He’ll Never Return), ‘Where Have All The Flowers Gone,’ ‘Scotch & Soda,’ ‘Greenback Dollar,’ ‘A Worried Man’ and many more.

All three current members, Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward have intrinsic links to the original group: Marvin is the “adopted son” of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; Gorelangton, a friend of John Stewart since he was in his early twenties, is one of the few musicians outside The Kingston Trio who has recorded with Nick Reynolds; and Buddy Woodward, who performed with longtime Kingston Trio member George Grove.

Tickets for The Kingston Trio are on sale now for $56 platinum $48 gold $32 silver $22 bronze at the Clark Center box office (805) 489-9444 or www.clarkcenter.org.

