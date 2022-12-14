Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills opens new gift shop, dinosaur park 

Location is open daily through Dec. 18

– The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills is expanding its offerings with a new gift shop and dinosaur park just in time for the holiday season. Visitors can enjoy festive holiday decorations, a Christmas tree, train, lights, animal sculptures, snacks, and the newest addition of a dinosaur park. The dinosaur park mural was just unveiled and provides a colorful backdrop that’s great for photos.

The new “Everything Lavender” gift shop features special gift ideas, such as the garden’s line of body care products, plus home accessories, culinary delights, and many treasures, toys, and games for the kids, plus lavender products for pets too. The gift shop features regional sources that celebrate the beauty, use, and fragrance of lavender. The shop offers free shipping within the U.S. and free delivery in Kern County, and will be hosting an end-of-the-season sale until Dec. 18. The Lavender Garden is located at 14014 Highway-46 in Lost Hills, CA on Hwy 46 between Bakersfield and the Central Coast and is open daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Dec. 18. Visit onsite or online at: www.thelavendergarden.com.

 

