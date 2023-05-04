The Lavender Garden to kick off spring bloom celebration this weekend

Event this weekend to feature pony rides, vendors, barbecue

– The Lavender Garden in Lost Hills has announced its annual Bloom Celebration to begin this weekend, marking the start of a 6-week Spring bloom. The festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with events scheduled every day throughout the bloom. Visitors will be treated to lavender vistas and shopping at the gift shop.

The event will include activities for both kids and adults, with pony rides and vendors selling their wares. A barbecue will be available on weekends during the bloom. The gift shop will offer various specials and gift ideas, featuring body care, home accessories, culinary delights, and a wide range of treasures, toys, and games for children, including products for pets.

The Lavender Garden is located at 14014 CA-46 in Lost Hills, between Bakersfield and the Central Coast. Visitors can also purchase items online with free shipping within the U.S. and free delivery in Kern County.

Additional information can be obtained by emailing info@thelavendergarden.com.

