The Lofts at Paso Market Walk now accepting reservations

Short term rentals opening up at new public market

–The Lofts at Paso Market Walk, town’s newest destination for shopping, dining, and gathering opened to reservations on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The Lofts at Paso Market Walk offer designer appointed two two-bedroom, two one-bedroom and two studio short term stay suites for travelers to Paso Robles’ wine country.

The suites – 730 and 715 sq. ft for the two-bedroom suites, 540 and 495 sq. ft. for the one-bedroom suites, and 400 and 430 sq. ft for the studios – feature kitchenettes with Keurig coffee makers and products, wine refrigerators, microwaves, champagne, wine and water glasses, a full bar set-up, plates and flatware, and hand towels.

A welcome basket with treats from the Paso Market Walk merchants will greet each check-in along with 400-thread count Egyptian cotton linens and alternative down comforters, private-labeled bath products, 48” smart TVs in living rooms and 36” in bedrooms, including Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, and HBOgo, plus complimentary WiFi. Saturday morning yoga classes, either in the room or in the gardens are available upon request.

Check-in and -out, along with concierge services, are available at the visitor center in the main hall of Paso Market Walk and designated parking places are an added bonus upon check-in.

Downstairs from the Lofts at Paso Market Walk, guests can shop, dine and browse through the new 16,000 sq. ft. mixed-use development that blends wine, cuisine, regional culinary products, and lodging into a singular destination. The project includes an upscale restaurant housed in a restored Victorian residence, plus a congregation of contemporary structures echoing the agrarian history of the region.

Owner Debby Mann said, “We’re so excited to open the doors to the public and share what we’ve been working on. The Lofts have been a fun addition to the Paso Market Walk as we wanted to create an opportunity for visitors to stay above the fun and flurry of the artisan food purveyors and get to know them personally.“

Paso Market Walk merchants include GATHER | Urban Agriculture, Joebella Coffee, Third Degree Grill, Hog Canyon Brewing, Paso Robles Wine Merchant, Momotaro Ramen, Leo Leo Gelato, Just Baked Cake Studio & Bakery, Montello Tasting Room, The Vreamery, and a visitor center. FINCA Mexican restaurant will open later in the Summer of 2020 and in bloom restaurant will open later in the Fall of 2020.

Rates for The Lofts at Paso Market Walk range from $259 to $459 per night and reservations may be made on the website at www.theloftsatthemarket.com.

Paso Market Walk is located at 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446 and is open 7-days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with individual merchants offering varying hours. FINCA and in bloom will be open until midnight on weekends. For more information, visit pasomarketwalk.com.

